Teach YSRCP a lesson, TDP appeals to voters

TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrushnudu addressing party workers in Tirupati on Tuesday. Panabaka Lakshmi and former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy are seen.

TIRUPATI

24 March 2021 00:24 IST

Accuses ruling party of misusing official machinery to win elections

TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrushnudu and Tirupati Parliamentary constituency candidate Panabaka Lakshmi on Tuesday urged voters to ‘teach a lesson to the YSR Congress Party’ in the ensuing by-election, alleging that the ruling party conducted a spate of irregularities in the recently-concluded panchayat and municipal elections.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu attended a preparatory meeting conducted by the party’s Tirupati in-charge M. Sugunamma here on Tuesday along with former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, state general secretary B. Changalrayudu, and Tirupati LS in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav.

The TDP veteran accused the ruling party of misusing official machinery to win elections. “We too were in power in the past and conducted elections, but never did we resort to malpractices like the present government has done. We let the people vote as per their choice and conscience,” he said, and urged party workers to get Ms. Lakshmi elected with a thumping majority to drive across a message.

Ms. Sugunamma said the YSRCP’s victory in the Tirupati civic body elections should serve as an eye-opener for the TDP in the forthcoming Parliamentary election. “We have to make sufficient preparations and act with foresight,” she said.

Mr. Amarnatha Reddy said that the rising prices of essential commodities, LPG, petrol and diesel, power bills and property taxes had caused heartburn among denizens, and said the TDP should stand with the public on the issue.