Teach students the philosophy of Yogi Vemana, says Kaumudi Parishad president

February 18, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Cultural organisation Kaumudi Parishad president Dhwala Sarveswara Rao, on Sunday, asked parents and teachers to make children recite poems of Yogi Vemana since they would enhance their understanding of ethics and issues of the society.

The association organised a competition for students in the Arya Somayajulu Kastipathirao memorial hall at Kothapeta mandal of Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that Yogi Vemana’s philosophy was still relevant, even in his poems first published 1839.

The Association’s Secretary Manapragada Sahiti, teachers Nemani Venkata Ratnam, Ch.Lakshmi, Y.A. Raju and others were present.