Teach students about good and bad touch from childhood itself, Kurnool SP tells teachers

Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav asked students to be follow discipline and set targets to achieve their life goals while celebrating Children’s Day with the students of government school at Allugundu under the Veldurthi police limits in the district on Thursday.

The SP planted a coconut sapling in the school and distributed sweets, chocolates, pens, notebooks, lunch boxes and steel water bottles to the children on the occasion. Mr. Bindhu Madhav said that he celebrated Children’s Day in a government school in a remote village with an aim to increase literacy rate in the rural areas. He said that only 80 children were coming to the school and asked officials of various departments to increase the enrolment of children in the school.

The SP said that teachers should teach students about good touch and bad touch from childhood itself and also teach them life values. He also asked officials to create awareness among the people about the child helpline numbers 1908, 118, 112 and 100 for getting any of their problems resolved.

