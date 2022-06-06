Andhra Pradesh: TDP’s youth wing stages protest seeking job calendar

‘Youth disillusioned over rising unemployment’

‘Youth disillusioned over rising unemployment’

Members of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) youth wing, Telugu Yuvatha, staged a demonstration at the Collectorate on Monday seeking the release of a job calendar in order to address rising unemployment.

The outift, led by its State president Sriram Chinababu and general secretary A. Ravi Naidu, said that the TDP government had brought several IT and electronics companies to Tirupati, thereby creating employment for thousands of local youth.

“However, many companies have begun shifting out due to the policies of the current government,” Mr. Chinababu alleged. Unemployment has touched high levels in the State, he claimed, adding that the youth were highly disillusioned.

Mr. Ravi Naidu questioned the fate of the 2.35 lakh government posts promised to be filled up by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his ‘padayatra’ ahead of coming to power. He said B.Ed graduates were waiting patiently for the elusive mega DSC notification.

“After working out for three years, the State’s youth are disappointed over the absence of a notification to fill vacancies in the police department,” he said.

The party said it would take to the streets if the government did not release a job calendar at the earliest.