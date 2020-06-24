TDP’s Yanamala Ramakrishnudu stresses need for legislative council

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. File

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 12:23 IST

The legislative council would help in strengthening the constitution and check the democratically elected leaders.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu underscored the need for existence of a bicameral system in the states to create checks and balances.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the decisions taken in Assembly can be against public opinion and against the spirit of the constitution.

The Upper House would study and examine the decisions taken by the Lower House and send back the same for re-examination, if required, he said.

The Upper House has no veto power but can create awareness among the people and Assembly. The Council would help in taking impartial decisions and policies.

The three capitals Bill and CRDA Bill were sent to the select committee with a view to elicit public opinion. It was noteworthy that the government, however, was not ready for it.

The very absence of the Council would hamper the public interests in a democracy, he said.

The Upper House or Rajya sabha at the Centre would function in a similar fashion. The constitution makers aspired for the protection of the constitution.

The minority governments would not dare to ruin the public interests. Leaders like Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not turn into dictators and take decisions against the wish of the public for their vested interests if the Upper House existed.

"The TDP would submit memorandum to Governor and Centre. The TDP would wage relentless battle against the atrocities of the state government," he added.