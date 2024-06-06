TDP’s winning candidates flock to Tirumala

Several TDP candidates who won in the recent Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh have begun flocking to Tirumala temple for thanksgiving.

Arani Srinivasulu, who won as an MLA from Tirupati, vowed to protect the temple town’s sanctity and serenity. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that he would seek the guidance and assistance of both TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in developing Tirupati as a model city.

Gali Bhanu Prakash, who trounced former Minister R.K. Roja in Nagari, termed the election results as one-sided and said his party chief, Mr. Naidu, is likely to take oath on June 9th if everything goes according to plan.

He added that TDP, being part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is a positive factor for the State.