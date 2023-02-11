ADVERTISEMENT

TDP’s vote bank eroded with effective implementation of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, says Revenue Minister

February 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao inviting Baratam Santosh into the YSR Congress Party in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Saturday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and other opposition parties were unable to digest the effective implementation of welfare schemes as their vote bank had eroded significantly in the last three years. In the presence of Mr. Prasada Rao, several youngsters led by Baratam Santosh joined YSRCP in a function oranised in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing the schemes in accordance with the guidelines framed by Constitutional makers.

YSRCP senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu said that the government was creating huge job opportunities for youngsters with its latest initiatives to develop industries in the Visakhapatanam-Srikakulam region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US