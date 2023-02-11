TDP’s vote bank eroded with effective implementation of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, says Revenue Minister

February 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Saturday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and other opposition parties were unable to digest the effective implementation of welfare schemes as their vote bank had eroded significantly in the last three years. In the presence of Mr. Prasada Rao, several youngsters led by Baratam Santosh joined YSRCP in a function oranised in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing the schemes in accordance with the guidelines framed by Constitutional makers.

YSRCP senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu said that the government was creating huge job opportunities for youngsters with its latest initiatives to develop industries in the Visakhapatanam-Srikakulam region.