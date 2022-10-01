TDP’s twitter account hacked, iTDP blames YSRCP

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Twitter account of the Telugu Desam Party has been hacked and defaced.

The hackers have replicated the profile of a generative artist, Tyler Hobbs, in place of TDP's profile. The name of the official handle of the party '@jaitdp' has been changed to Tyler Hobbs from 'Telugu Desam Party'.

The account's description was also changed to: "Visual artist working with algorithms, plotters and paint. Sometimes I write about art on my site. Creator of Fidenza, co-creatr of QQL." The party's handle has over 53.62 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

The official handle of TDP's digital wing iTDP has tweeted that the ruling YSRCP was behind the hack. "TDP's official account has been hacked by nefarious elements supported by the ruling YSRCP. We will be back shortly," iTDP said on Saturday. The account remains hacked as of 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.