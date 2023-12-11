HamberMenu
TDP’s support did not benefit Congress party in Telangana elections, says Balineni

The Congress party fared badly in the urban areas where there is a strong presence of people from Andhra Pradesh origin, observes the YSRCP leader

December 11, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
S. Murali
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. File photo: Arrangement

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. File photo: Arrangement

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Ongole and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday observed that the Congress party did not benefit because of the Telugu Desam Party’s support in the Assembly elections in Telangana.

The Congress had suffered a setback in the urban constituencies in Telangana with a strong presence of people from Andhra Pradesh who had migrated there, he observed while addressing the media here.

He also questioned how the Jana Sena Party, which had aligned with the BJP in Telangana, could have a tie-up with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

He said though he was sure that the Congress party would romp home at the hustings, his son Praneeth Reddy had campaigned for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana.

“The latter hoped that a win for the ruling party there will help the YSRCP retain power in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao explained.

He said that his family members were fans of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and yearn to the YSRCP supremo in power again in the State. “There is a need for reciprocation of the same love and affection by the other side too,” said Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, who had been sulking ever since he was dropped from the Cabinet by the Chief Minister mid-way through the current term.

