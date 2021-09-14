TDP’s ‘rythu kosam’ protest demands fair deal for farmers

Rallies taken out in many Rayalaseema areas

The TDP on Tuesday kicked off a State-wide protest with a slogan ‘Rythu Kosam Telugu Desam’ and demanded that the YSRCP government withdraw its ‘anti-farmer’ policies.

The party leaders and cadre took out protest rallies and submitted memoranda to officials in Nandyal, Kurnool, Hindupur, Anantapur and Kadapa parliamentary constituencies. They raised slogans and displayed placards in protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “misrule” and the Chief Minister’s ‘indifference’ to the rising debts and problems of farmers in the State. At some places, the protesters went in bullock carts and submitted representations to the local officials. The party intends to continue ‘Rythu Kosam’ protests till September 18.

The ‘protesters’ displayed different crops to convey to the authorities that lack of government support had hit the farmers very hard. Agricultural activity had come to a halt as the government had withdrawn all subsidies with an ulterior plan to ruin the farm sector, they added.

In the Pattikonda segment, the TDP leaders and cadre went in a rally to the MRO’s office and submitted a memorandum on the farmers’ problems. In Kurnool parliamentary constituency, party leader Somisetti Venkateswarlu and others led the protest. Alur Assembly segment party in charge Kotla Sujathamma led a rally that culminated in a dharna at the Ambedkar statue. MLC K.E. Prabhakar organised a farmers’ rally from the old bus stand to Tahsildar office in Dhone.

They said the government had failed to provide irrigation water to farmers under the KC Canal ayacut at Chennur village in Kamalapuram segment. As a result, the farmers announced a crop holiday in 1,200 acres in protest against the government’s indifference. Senior leader Mallela Linga Reddy, along with other party leaders, submitted a representation to the local Tahsildar.

Telugu Rythu State leader Marreddy Srinivasa Reddy took part in a protest rally from Orvakal mandal headquarters in Panyam Assembly segment, led by party Nandyal parliamentary segment president Gowru Venkata Reddy and former MLA Gowru Charita Reddy. In Mantrayalam, party incharge Tikka Reddy went in a bullock cart rally and submitted a memorandum to the MRO.

In Banaganapalle constituency, former MLA B.C. Janardhan Reddy and other leaders took part in a rally. They demanded compensation for the farmers who suffered crop loss. Protests were also held in Yemmiganur and Singanamala Assembly segments. In Kodumur, party incharge Akepogu Prabhakar and others submitted a memorandum to the MRO.