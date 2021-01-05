TDP’s role suspected in all desecrations: Minister

The role of the TDP is suspected in all the idol desecration incidents in the State, Minister for Animal Husbandry S. Appalaraju has alleged.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Appalaraju pointed out that most of the temples were vandalised coinciding with the launch of welfare scheme such as Nadu-Nedu or YSR Aasara, or patta distribution.
“One incident may a coincidence, but not all. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should realise that people are watching him,” the Minister said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, or when when there was gas leak at LG Polymers, Mr. Naidu did not bother to visit Visakhapatnam to lend moral support to the victims, the Minister said, and questioned, “Why did he visit Ramateertham now?”
“Mr. Naidu had never invoked the name of Lord Ram at least once during the Ayodhya struggle. He appears to have suddenly become a devotee of Lord Ram to gain political mileage,” he said.
Referring to TDP leader N. Lokesh, the Minister said, “There is a lot of difference between mouthing dialogues and becoming a leader at the grassroots level.
Referring to BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh’s detention while he was proceeding to Ramateertham, the Minister said, “We do not consider Mr. Ramesh as a BJP leader as his affinity with the TDP is still strong.”
