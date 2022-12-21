‘TDP’s rising popularity in Andhra Pradesh has irked YSRCP’

December 21, 2022 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - TIRUPATI

Party activists protest against the ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the State

A.D. Rangarajan

Activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staging a novel demonstration at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Expressing concern over the alleged failing law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters adorned neem leaves and carried ‘Veyyi Kannula Duttha’, i.e., sacred pots containing holes, on their heads, which is the traditional practice followed while fulfilling a vow during the annual folk festival ‘Gangamma Jatara’ observed in the month of May.

Senior leader R.C. Munikrishna, who is the party’s lone corporator in the municipal corporation, claimed that nearly 150 TDP workers were killed in the last four years for questioning the ruling party’s land scam and sand mafia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the recent Macherla incident, he said the ruling party leaders got irked after getting an inkling on the TDP’s rising popularity among the public. The leaders said the party cadre would not be cowed down by such threatening acts and vowed to retaliate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US