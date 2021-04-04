TDP’s poll boycott move exposed YSRCP at national level: MLC

VIZIANAGARAM

04 April 2021 23:27 IST

The Telugu Desam Party MLC and spokesperson Dwarapureddy Jagadish on Sunday defended the party’s decision to boycott the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

He told The Hindu over the phone that the decision had exposed the YSR Congress Party’s ‘atrocities’ and ‘undemocratic’ practices at national level. He alleged that officials had altered election results at many places during the panchayat and municipal elections and the same might be repeated in the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

“The State government is harassing even elected representatives of the TDP with false cases. In this horrible scenario, the party took this brave decision to protect the leaders and the cadre. At the same time, it has given freedom for the candidates who want to be in the fray,” said Mr.Jagadish.

He said that many top leaders like Mayavati and Mamata Banerjee also boycotted elections when ruling parties indulged in large-scale violence to ensure victory for their candidates.