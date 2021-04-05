‘TDP’s poll boycott decision a political blunder’

SRIKAKULAM

05 April 2021 19:36 IST

Naidu fears erosion of vote bank, says Kruparani

Former Union Minister and YSR Congress Party’s Srikakulam district president Killi Kruparani on Monday said that the YSRCP would register a landslide victory in the ZPTC and MPTC elections even if the TDP was in the fray as people of all sections had faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She campaigned for the party candidates in Tekkali, Nandigama and other mandals.

Speaking to the media here, she said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to boycott elections was a political blunder and no party would take such a step.

“Mr. Chandrababu could not digest the unprecedented defeat in the municipal elections. The TDP could not win respectable number of wards leave alone chairperson and Mayor posts. Due to the fear of further deterioration of vote bank in rural areas, he boycotted the elections with silly reasons. People of the State will forget TDP even before 2024 general elections,” said Dr. Kruparani.

“Many TDP leaders opposed the boycott decision since it would ruin their political career in the respective constituencies. Staying away from the political battle field is not a good decision for any party,” she added.