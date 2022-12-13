TDP’s Payyavula Keshav accuses CM of favouritism in awarding power purchase tenders

December 13, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Payyavula Kesav, on December 13 (Tuesday) accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of favouritism in allotment of power purchase tenders, which he said was causing financial losses to the government.

Addressing the media in virtual mode, Mr. Keshav said that the Chief Minister had levelled serious allegations of irregularities in power-purchasing agreements made during the TDP rule in the State and had said that he would order a probe into them, but he had not done that so far. Even the Andhra Pradesh High Court had given a clean chit to the TDP in the issue, he pointed out.

He said that the power sector in the State was in a crisis due to the ‘wrong policies’ of the YSRCP government, adding that the court had thwarted Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attempt to allot the contract to the Adani Group, terming it illegal. He wondered why the State was eager to award the contract to a company ‘rejected by the whole country’.

Demanding that the agreements reached under the YSRCP rule should be reviewed, he said the tender system should be made more transparent.