TDP’s only difference with BJP was over denial of Special Category Status: Chandrababu Naidu

March 13, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday claimed to have no differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party, except over the denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and what he was asking it was to help in developing the State. He insisted that the TDP-BJP Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was for the benefit of the State, while pointing out that his support to the NDA during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s time was unconditional.

Addressing a meeting on Kalalaku Rekkalu (‘Wings to the Daughters of AP’), a scheme for the welfare of women and girls proposed to be implemented in the event of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance coming to power, here, Mr. Naidu said there was no development under the YSR Congress Party rule and whatever people were enjoying now were the fruits of development that took place between 2014 and 2019.

“In spite of the fact that I was Chief Minister for 14 years and the TDP was ruling the State for 22 years while playing a key role in the Centre, I went for an alliance keeping the State development welfare of the people in view,” he observed.

Mr. Naidu maintained that the cooperation of the Central government was essential to mobilise funds, complete projects and get various clearances and that the three parties had come together for rebuilding the State.

As far as the women’s welfare was concerned, Mr. Naidu said the TDP introduced several schemes and provided them a golden future and it was the DWCRA groups formed by the TDP that made women educated and self-reliant. The DWCRA groups were a role model for women empowerment.

He stated that the TDP would implement five schemes under the ‘ Mahasakthi’ programme, which was going to be one of the significant promises to be incorporated in the party manifesto.

Under ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme, support would be extended to women for upgrading their skills and in raising bank loans (for undertaking economic activities), the interest on which would be paid by the government. By doing so, the government would build the capacities of women and young girls exploring higher educational and job opportunities, Mr. Naidu added.

