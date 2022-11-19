TDP’s new initiative to expose ‘failures’ of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh

November 19, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gearing up to come out with all guns blazing in the third week of November with a new initiative called, ‘Idhem Kharma’.

As part of it, the party plans to conduct State-wide programmes and demonstrations highlighting the dire state of governance, issues faced by people, and the downward trajectory of the State’s growth curve under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

The party leadership, along with the cadre, will launch a door-to-door campaign and reach out to the people in a span of 45 days.

The focus will be on 10 issues such as unemployed youth, lack of women safety, skyrocketing prices of petrol, rampant substance abuse by youth, bad roads filled with potholes, “private sand mafia operated by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the three-capital issue, government looting public funds, shocking electricity bills, and mounting woes of the farmers in the absence of Minimum Support Price.

Addressing the party general body meeting at the party office on Saturday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the party was committed to the cause of welfare and development of people in the State.

He launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP saying “people of all sections are vexed with its misrule.”

Stating that he had worked in association with many senior and veteran political leaders, Mr. Naidu said he had never seen a more “hostile government” than the ruling party in the State, which had been targeting the Opposition leaders and others who raised their voice against it.

Accusing the Police Department of resorting to actions that were in gross violation of the rule book, he said the Supreme Court had to intervene in harassment and torture of MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju.

He condemned the “autocratic rule” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and said even the TDP media coordinator was not spared and taken into custody on flimsy grounds.

He said the TDP would take action against all the erring police personnel when the party would come to power in the next elections.

He directed the party leaders and cadres to go to the people and explain to them about the failures of the ruling party on various fronts.