TDP’s Narendra and YSRCP’s Rosaiah trade corruption charges

February 21, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra alleged that YSRCP’s Ponnur MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah has indulged in corruption to a tune of more than ₹2,540 crore. Addressing a public meeting — Praja charge sheet — in Ponnur on Feb. 20, the TDP leader alleged that Mr. Rosaiah accumulated the wealth with the support of the ruling party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past 56 months in the Constituency.

Mr. Narendra said that the MLA had ill-gotten wealth of ₹2,114 crore from illegal mining on an extent of more than 700 acres and bribes from the lorry owners engaged in the transportation of that raw material in the constituency. He also added that by creating fake Self Help Groups, the ruling party leader took a total of more than ₹100 crore as loans from the banks.

‘Blame game for mere political gains’

Reacting to these allegations, Mr. Rosaiah on Feb. 21 observed that Mr. Narendra’s comment was nothing but a blame game for mere political gains as the election is nearing. If the allegations are true, then the victims might come and speak in public, the MLA observed.

Mr. Rosaiah challenged that if Mr. Narendra could prove even a single allegation, then he would quit from the politics, or else, the TDP leader has to leave politics.

The MLA alleged that Mr. Narendra diverted ten acres of land from Sangam Milk Dairy to DVC Trust, which was owned by his family members. In addition to that, the milk producers and farmer societies’ bonus money was also diverted to the DVC Trust, he alleged.

He said that out of the alleged gravel mining area of 700 acres, at least 650 acres were mined during the TDP regime itself. He said that only remaining fifty acres were mined in this YSRCP Government.

