Naidu asks cadres not to celebrate the New Year as a gesture of solidarity with Amaravati farmers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at the famous Kanaka Durga Temple here on Wednesday morning. He said the New Year should bring happiness to all sections of the society and safety to them in all aspects - money, life and respect. “The New Year 2020 should show a solution to all their problems. Any celebrations would be meaningful if everyone was happy. But the farmers in Amaravati were not happy,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu had earlier urged his party cadres not to participate in the New Year celebrations as a gesture of solidarity with the farmers protesting against the State government plans to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

The TDP cadres were asked to avoid spending on New Year celebrations. “Instead, donate the amount to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for the protection of Amaravati as the State capital,” he said.

Mr. Naidu plans to visit Amaravati along with his wife.

‘Be with Amaravati farmers on New Year day’

Mr. Naidu in a tweet on Tuesday said: “With thousands of farmers hitting the streets, the TDP has decided to stay away from New Year celebrations this time.” He also invited them to visit Amaravati villages on the first day of the year and stand by the farmers.

It may be recalled that the State government had recently announced its decision to establish three capitals - in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool - as the Legislative, Executive and the Judiciary capitals respectively, which had triggered massive protests in the Amaravati area. Farmers and landowners who had contributed their land for the development of Amaravati Capital Region were promised developed plots have been protesting for two weeks now. Around 25,000 farmers in the area had given their land measuring a total of 33,000 acres under a land pooling scheme for the capital city project.