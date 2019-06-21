TDP’s merger with BJP in conformity with law: GVL

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said the merger of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) with the BJP has attained finality and reached its logical conclusion in full conformity with the constitutional provisions.

In a press release, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the four TDP MPs – Y.S. Chowdary, Garikapati Mohan Rao, C.M. Ramesh and T.G. Venkatesh – in the Rajya Sabha, who constitute two-thirds of the required number under Paragraph 4 of the 10th Schedule, signed a resolution and also wrote to the BJP president on the same day informing him of their resolution to merge with the BJP.

The resolution was considered by the BJP in consultation with the BJP Parliamentary / Legislature Party.

Mr. Chowdary, Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Venkatesh met the Rajya Sabha Chairman and gave a letter requesting him to allow the merger and treat all the four signatories to the resolution to be part of the BJP Legislature Party in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

BJP national working president J.P. Nadda and Thawar Chand Gehlot, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, were also present. Mr. Nadda too handed over a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman conveying the acceptance of the TDP Legislature Party’s resolution by the BJP Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha.

The papers were then duly processed and the formalities thereof were completed giving the matter its finality, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.