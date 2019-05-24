TDP’s LS tally to touch a new low after 3 decades

With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faring miserably in the 2019 general elections, its strength in the Lok Sabha is poised to come down to just three from the 16 seats that it won in the 2014 elections.

The party is leading in Guntur, Vijayawada and Srikakulam LS constituencies.

In the past, the TDP had only two seats when it played an active role in the National Front government. V.P. Singh, who was the head of the Janata Dal, was chosen as the leader of the National Front government in the ninth Lok Sabha in 1989. There were 42 LS seats in combined Andhra Pradesh then.

In the eighth Lok Sabha, the TDP bagged 30 seats in combined Andhra Pradesh despite a Congress wave in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress secured 426 LS seats, and the TDP was the first regional party to become the main opposition party from 1984 to 1989.

The TDP’s seat share in the Lok Sabha was 13, 16 and 12 in 1991, 1996 and 1998 respectively. The party improved its performance in 1999 by securing 29 seats. The TDP was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004.

The TDP supported the United Front (1996–1998) from outside with its 12 members. N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was the Chief Minister of combined A.P. then, acted as the convener of the United Front. The TDP’s tally fell to five in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009).

Again, in 2009, the TDP got only six seats. The TDP’s strength increased to 16 after it joined hands with the BJP during the NDA-II in 2014.