TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu cautions people against voting for YSRCP

April 23, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned the people against voting in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), saying that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, “having failed on all fronts”, has no right to seek the public mandate for the second time.

Addressing a Praja Galampublic meeting at Jaggampeta in Kakinada district on April 22 (Monday), Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to secure the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State.

Be it developing the capital city of Amaravati, construction of the Polavaram project and implementing liquor prohibition, the YSRCP government failed on “all fronts”. It increased the power tariff nine times and reneged on the promise to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The YSRCP tenure saw many industries leaving the State and the State becoming a hub for drug smuggling. It pushed the State backwards, alleged Mr. Naidu

“A woman reportedly chopped off her thumb during a protest in New Delhi against the alleged inaction of the State against the drug mafia. You (voters) may have to sever your heads or will be beheaded by someone else if you vote for the YSRCP whose writ ran large all these years,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said that people should be wary of the consequences of re-electing the YSRCP as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy “left a trail of destruction”. “The Chief Minister is considering himself greater than God,” said Mr. Naidu.

Referring to the comments made by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on actor K. Chiranjeevi, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP State general secretary had no right to make comments on the personal life of JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders forced Mr. Pawan Kalyan to return the personal abuses hurled at him. Mr. Pwan Kalyan could earn not less than ₹50 crore from a movie but he took a plunge into politics and aligned with the TDP and the BJP to end the dictatorial regime of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Naidu further said the YSRCP rule was “so vengeful” that its MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was subjected to custodial torture for speaking out against the Chief Minister and his policies.

“The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, if voted to power, will conduct Mega DSC and focus on making the State a favoured destination for entrepreneurs. But, if it were to happen, people should not fall into Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s trap,” said the TDP chief, reiterating that the alliance had no selfish agenda.

