TDP’s ‘chalo Tamballapalle’ foiled

Police place party leaders under house arrest across the district

TDP leaders across the district were placed under house arrest by the police on Saturday and prevented from going ahead with the ‘chalo Tamballapalle’ programme.

The TDP programme was to condemn the YSRCP’s attack on them at Angallu village on Friday in which five party workers were injured.

The incident had taken place when the TDP leaders were on their way to meet the family members of the cadres who died in the recent months due to various reasons.

TDP leaders N. Amarnatha Reddy, party’s Chittoor parliamentary constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani and MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu were placed under under house arrest at Palamaner and Chittoor. Similarly, leaders such as Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Dommalapati Ramesh and Shankar Yadav were confined to their houses at Madanapalle. In Tirupati, former MLA Sugunamma and other senior leaders too were placed under house arrest.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari said the preventive custody of the TDP cadres was to ensure law and order and maintain peace in the rural areas.

‘Vindictive politics’

Addressing the media latar at Palamaner, Mr. Amarnatha Reddy alleged that the YSRCP government was resorting to vindictive politics, and it would have to pay a heavy price for its “unprovoked attacks.”

“It is unfortunate that the police are hand-in-glove with the YSRCP cadres and are filing cases against the victims instead of the attackers,” he said.

Meanwhile, police forces were deployed at several politically-sensitive areas in the district to prevent possible political clashes.