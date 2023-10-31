TDP’s celebrations needless as court is yet to examine merit of the case against Naidu, says Sajjala

October 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Taking a broadside at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which was in a celebratory mode after interim bail was granted to the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was yet to go into the merits of the case and that the bail was granted on health grounds.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli near here on October 31 (Tuesday), YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Naidu’s innocence in the case was yet to be proved in the court of law.

“One should understand that a conditional bail was granted to Mr. Naidu. The court is yet to go into the merits of the case. The celebrations are needless as the TDP national president has to go to prison again on November 28. The court has ordered that he should not indulge or make any political statement. Mr. Naidu has been permitted to visit a hospital and his residence as a remand prisoner,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s family members and the TDP leaders took out huge rallies, staged roadshows and made hullabaloo as if he had won a battle. “What is their message to society? Is Mr. Naidu a patient or warrior?” asked teh YSRCP leader.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TDP of launching a false propaganda that 70-year-old Naidu was being harassed by the State government. “The TDP has made a hue and cry as if the skin ailment is life-threatening. Instead of trying for a regular bail, Mr. Naidu counted on the medical emergency, and came up with an excuse of cataract surgery,” he said.

He further said that the TDP had expected a wave of sympathy after the arrest of Mr. Naidu. “As the people hardly responded, the TDP enacted another drama that Mr. Naidu’s health was deteriorating. His family members resorted to mud-slinging against the YSRCP government. The TDP leaders and Mr. Naidu should accept these facts,” he added.

