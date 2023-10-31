HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP’s celebrations needless as court is yet to examine merit of the case against Naidu, says Sajjala

A conditional bail has been granted to Naidu on health grounds and he has to go to prison again on November 28, says YSRCP State general secretary

October 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
the TDP national president has been permitted to visit a hospital and his residence as a remand prisoner, says YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

the TDP national president has been permitted to visit a hospital and his residence as a remand prisoner, says YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Taking a broadside at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which was in a celebratory mode after interim bail was granted to the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was yet to go into the merits of the case and that the bail was granted on health grounds.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli near here on October 31 (Tuesday), YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Naidu’s innocence in the case was yet to be proved in the court of law.

“One should understand that a conditional bail was granted to Mr. Naidu. The court is yet to go into the merits of the case. The celebrations are needless as the TDP national president has to go to prison again on November 28. The court has ordered that he should not indulge or make any political statement. Mr. Naidu has been permitted to visit a hospital and his residence as a remand prisoner,” he said. 

Mr. Naidu’s family members and the TDP leaders took out huge rallies, staged roadshows and made hullabaloo as if he had won a battle. “What is their message to society? Is Mr. Naidu a patient or warrior?” asked teh YSRCP leader.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TDP of launching a false propaganda that 70-year-old Naidu was being harassed by the State government. “The TDP has made a hue and cry as if the skin ailment is life-threatening. Instead of trying for a regular bail, Mr. Naidu counted on the medical emergency, and came up with an excuse of cataract surgery,” he said.

He further said that the TDP had expected a wave of sympathy after the arrest of Mr. Naidu. “As the people hardly responded, the TDP enacted another drama that Mr. Naidu’s health was deteriorating. His family members resorted to mud-slinging against the YSRCP government. The TDP leaders and Mr. Naidu should accept these facts,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.