TDP’s campaign vehicle set on fire, driver injured in Annamayya district

April 27, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Unidentified persons on Saturday set fire to a campaign vehicle of the Telugu Desam Party at Vittalam village of Valmikipuram mandal in Annamayya district. The accused poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire while the driver was inside. However, local people noticed the injured driver and rushed him to an area hospital for treatment.

TDP leaders staged a protest on the Tirupati-Madanapalle highway demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. The police pacified the protesters by assuring them that the accused would be arrested.

As a result of the protest, vehicles on the busy highway were stranded for about two kilometres on both sides. The police had a tough time clearing the traffic jam.