TDP's Ayyannapatrudu unanimously elected Speaker of Andhra Assembly

Three MLAs who did not take oath of office on Friday finished the formalities today.

Published - June 22, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Amaravati

PTI
C. Ayyannapatrudu, the new Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

C. Ayyannapatrudu, the new Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telugu Desam Party's Narsipatnam MLA C. Ayyannapatrudu was elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday,. June 22, 2024.

Mr. Ayyannapatrudu's election was a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination for the Speaker's post to challenge him.

On Friday, June 21, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.

The second day of the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10:30 am today.

Three MLAs who did not take oath of office on Friday finished the formalities today. With the completion of their swearing-in, all the 175 MLAs of the southern state took the oath of office.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not likely to attend the Assembly as he is scheduled to visit Kadapa district later in the day.

According to a statement from the opposition party, the former CM will spend the next three days at Pulivendula.

government / Telugu Desam Party / constitution

