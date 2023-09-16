ADVERTISEMENT

TDPP to raise Naidu’s arrest and ‘autocratic rule’ of A.P. Chief Minister Jagan in special session of Parliament

September 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

At a meeting organised in Delhi, the TDPP leaders have sought the Central government’s intervention in the situation arising from the ‘persecution’ of Naidu and the ‘illegal arrests’ of the leaders of opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) resolved in its meeting organised in New Delhi on September 16 (Saturday) to raise the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the “autocratic rule” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing special session of Parliament.

The TDPP also reiterated that Mr. Naidu was sent to jail as part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics of vengeance.

TDP’s national general secretary N. Lokesh, TDPP leader Galla Jayadev and Members of Parliament K. Ravindra Kumar, Kesineni Srinivas and K. Rammohan Naidu, and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao were present.

The meeting also sought the Central government’s intervention in the situation arising from the persecution of Mr. Naidu and the illegal arrests of leaders of the opposition parties going on for the last four-and-a-half years.

The leaders expressed the apprehension that public safety would be jeopardised if the Centre kept quiet, and observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on settling political scores by implicating leaders of the opposition parties in false cases.

