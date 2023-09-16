HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDPP to raise Naidu’s arrest and ‘autocratic rule’ of A.P. Chief Minister Jagan in special session of Parliament

At a meeting organised in Delhi, the TDPP leaders have sought the Central government’s intervention in the situation arising from the ‘persecution’ of Naidu and the ‘illegal arrests’ of the leaders of opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

September 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) resolved in its meeting organised in New Delhi on September 16 (Saturday) to raise the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the “autocratic rule” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing special session of Parliament.

The TDPP also reiterated that Mr. Naidu was sent to jail as part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics of vengeance.

TDP’s national general secretary N. Lokesh, TDPP leader Galla Jayadev and Members of Parliament K. Ravindra Kumar, Kesineni Srinivas and K. Rammohan Naidu, and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao were present.

The meeting also sought the Central government’s intervention in the situation arising from the persecution of Mr. Naidu and the illegal arrests of leaders of the opposition parties going on for the last four-and-a-half years.

The leaders expressed the apprehension that public safety would be jeopardised if the Centre kept quiet, and observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on settling political scores by implicating leaders of the opposition parties in false cases.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.