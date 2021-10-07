TDP, YSRCP workers clash during school panel election

KAKINADA

Activists of the TDP and YSR Congress Party on Wednesday clashed with sticks and pelted stones against each other during the ZP High School Management Committee (SMC) chairman election, at Tirumala village of Yeleswaram Mandal in East Godavari district. The parents of the school students elect the SMC chairman by raising hands.

Last month, the election was postponed due to a similar clash. On Wednesday, the election commenced in the presence of police, but it too had to be postponed.

Many of them attended the election with sticks. The police resorted to lathi-charge against the two groups as they began attacking each other with sticks and resorted to stone-pelting.

According to the Yeleswaram police, none of the locals were hurt in the clash but a few police personnel received minor injuries. The police registered a case against the locals and investigation is on. The police deployment would continue in the village till the village returns to normalcy.