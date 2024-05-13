ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, YSRCP workers clash at a polling booth in Anantapur, five cars damaged

Updated - May 13, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 03:46 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The incident occurred when the sitting MLA and YSRC party’s candidate Kethireddi Peddareddy and TDP candidate J.C. Prabhakar Reddy arrived at the booth at the same time to cast their votes

K. Umashanker

Tensions rose in the Om Shanti Nagar locality located in Tadipatri town in Anantapur district after YSRCP and TDP workers pelted stones at each other near a polling booth on May 13, 2024. By Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Tadipatri town of Anantapur district when supporters of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party clashed at a polling booth on Monday. 

The incident occurred when the sitting MLA and candidate Kethireddi Peddareddy and Tadipatri Municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy along with his son J.C. Asmith Reddy, the TDP candidate, arrived at the booth simultaneously.

The leaders engaged in an argument about who should enter the polling booth first, which resulted in their supporters joining in the heated exchange. 

Despite police intervention, the situation escalated and a large mob gathered outside the booth, throwing stones at parked cars. Five cars were damaged, including the MLA’s vehicle. Senior police officials arrived at the scene and managed to pacify both groups. A case was registered.

