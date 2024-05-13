TDP, YSRCP workers clash at a polling booth in Anantapur, five cars damaged

Tension prevailed in Tadipatri town of Anantapur district when supporters of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party clashed at a polling booth on Monday.

The incident occurred when the sitting MLA and candidate Kethireddi Peddareddy and Tadipatri Municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy along with his son J.C. Asmith Reddy, the TDP candidate, arrived at the booth simultaneously.

The leaders engaged in an argument about who should enter the polling booth first, which resulted in their supporters joining in the heated exchange.

Despite police intervention, the situation escalated and a large mob gathered outside the booth, throwing stones at parked cars. Five cars were damaged, including the MLA’s vehicle. Senior police officials arrived at the scene and managed to pacify both groups. A case was registered.