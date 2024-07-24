TDP, YSRCP trade barbs over sand supply in Nellore

War of words continues between leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TRS) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over sand mining in SPS Nellore district.

YSRCP leaders allege that the sand is currently being sold at ₹380 a tonne, and the price of a tractor trolley of sand is ₹500-₹600 higher compared with that during the previous government’s tenure. This despite the implementation of a free-sand policy in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leaders, on the other hand, allege large-scale exploitation of natural resources across the State, including sand, when the YSRCP was in power.

Former Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that TDP leader and Sarvepally MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy conspired with the sand mafia to mine lakhs of tonnes of sand, making the fields of Podalakur mandal barren. He threatened to expose this with evidence.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy recently said that the previous YSRCP government had repealed the free sand policy to bring in a new sand policy, and the construction sector in the State collapsed. She said the YSRCP government was able to build houses to over 10 lakh people with the cost of the looted sand. “The people of the State taught the YSRCP leaders a lesson for indulging in land grabbing and exploitation of natural resources. They chose the alliance government to end corruption,” she said.

‘Sand supply to other States’

A few residents have alleged illegal supply of sand from the banks of Penna river to other States. In response, Nellore District Collector O. Anand has ordered the Mining Department to form special task force teams at district, division and mandal levels to prevent illegal transportation of sand.

Mr. Anand said sand from the identified three sand yards is being provided for free to the public, who pay just the transportation cost. Additional stock points will be identified soon for sand distribution as Pallipadu does not have any sand left. “Over 1.03 lakh tonnes and 17,743 tonnes of sand is still available in Marripadu and Minagallu stock points respectively,” the Collector said.