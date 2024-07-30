TDP, YSRCP leaders stage join protest for removal of toll gate at Jonnada

Cutting across party lines, leaders of all the parties, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and Left parties joined hands to step up pressure on the government for the immediate removal of the toll gate established at Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Vizianagaram TDP MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, North Andhra Teachers’ constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma extended their support to the protest organised by Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji and representatives of nearly 26 organisations on Tuesday.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi assured to bring the issue to the notice of the government and bring justice to the people. Mr. Suresh Babu and Mr. Raghuvarma deplored the establishment of the toll gate in the old four-lane road, saying that it was aimed to fleece the public. Mr. Raghuvarma also expressed displeasure over the little response from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, although all sections were agitating against the establishment of the toll gate without prior notice and intimation to the public.

Meanwhile, Mr. Babji alleged that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had not followed the due process and failed to take the views of people and public representatives before initiating construction of the toll gate.

Samanvita Petrol Bunk proprietor and leader of Petroleum Dealers Association G. Nagireddy, Pattana Poura Samakshema Sangham president Reddi Sankara Rao, Human Rights Association leader Satti Atchireddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samastha former president Rongali Potanna and others also staged a protest.

Following the directive from Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, police officials monitored the law and order situation and ensured hassle-free flow of traffic in the route. The protesters confined their agitation to two lanes after suggestions from the police. Mr.Babji thanked Vizianagaram legislator Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and others who extended their support to the protest.

