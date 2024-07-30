GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP, YSRCP leaders stage join protest for removal of toll gate at Jonnada

Vizianagaram TDP MLA, YSRCP MLC and North Andhra Teachers’ constituency MLC extend their support to the protest organised by Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president and other leaders on Tuesday

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP MLA Aditi Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, MLCs Pakalapati Raghuvarma, P. Suresh Babu staging a protest for the removal of toll gate at Jonnada on Tuesday.



Cutting across party lines, leaders of all the parties, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and Left parties joined hands to step up pressure on the government for the immediate removal of the toll gate established at Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Vizianagaram TDP MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, North Andhra Teachers’ constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma extended their support to the protest organised by Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji and other leaders on Tuesday.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi assured to bring the issue to the notice of the government and bring justice to the people. Mr. Suresh Babu and Mr. Raghuvarma deplored the establishment of the toll gate in the old four-lane road, saying that it was aimed to fleece the public. Meanwhile, Mr. Babji alleged that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had not followed the due process and failed to take the views of people and public representatives before initiating construction of the toll gate.

Samanvita Petrol Bunk proprietor and leader of Petroleum Dealers Association G. Nagireddy, Pattana Poura Samakshema Sangham president Reddi Sankara Rao, Human Rights Association leader Satti Atchireddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samastha former president Rongali Potanna and others also staged a protest.

Following the directive from Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, police officials monitored the law and order situation and ensured hassle-free flow of traffic in the route. The protesters confined their agitation to two lanes after suggestions from the police.

