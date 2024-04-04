ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, YSRCP ignored Vizianagaram’s development, alleges Congress nominee

April 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress candidate for the Vizianagaram Assembly seat Sunkari Satish Kumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress candidate for the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Sunkari Satish Kumar on March 4 (Thursday) alleged that the TDP and the YSRCP had completely ignored the development of Vizianagaram for the last few decades and the city would witness progress only when the Congress was voted to power.

At a media conference here, Mr. Satish, who is also the city Congress president and hails from the Turpu Kapu community, which has a sizeable presence the constituency, thanked the party State president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy for encouraging leaders of backward classes in the district. “The TDP and the YSRCP have mostly fielded upper caste leaders from the constituency while ignoring backward classes such as Turpu Kapu, Yadava, and Velama. I am hopeful that people will vote for the Congress in the ensuing elections,” he said.

He promised to concentrate on the underground drainage system, and road connectivity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US