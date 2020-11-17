TDP writes letter to NHRC, ST panel over attack on tribal

VIJAYAWADA

17 November 2020 01:49 IST

Yalamanda Naik was attacked for his political view, says Varla Ramaiah

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written letters to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking a detailed inquiry into the case of alleged kidnapping and false implication of Banavath Yalamanda Naik, a tribal, by the local police.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in the letters on Monday, claimed that Yalamanda Naik was targeted for he protested against illegal occupation of farmers’ lands by the Saraswati Company. During these protests, he was vocal in media and other forums against the ruling party MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, he said.

“Yalamanda Naik was kidnapped by anti-social elements, in connivance with a sub-inspector (SI) from his house at around 3 a.m. on November 2. He was whisked away into the vehicle and was beaten. The ruling party henchmen plotted to kill Yalamanda Naik and threw his body in the Nagarjunasagar,” alleged Mr. Ramaiah.

‘Suppressing the dissent’

Yalamanda Naik, a supporter of TDP, has been facing severe pressure from the ruling YSRCP leaders to join them. After refusing umpteen number of requests, he and his family members were threatened by the local YSRCP leaders with dire consequences, said Mr. Ramaiah.

“The political and democratic climate in Andhra Pradesh is vitiated as the ruling party is using all kinds illegal means to suppress opposition parties and dissent. Your quick and prompt action would not only go a long way in restoring the dwindling faith over the constitution, but also would help in creating harmony between various communities,” the TDP leader said.

Concomitantly, there is a necessity to initiate action against the erring officials so as to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future, he added.