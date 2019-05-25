TDP wrests Uravakonda from YSRCP

The TDP won the Uravakonda Assembly constituency in the district. It was the last result to be declared in the early hours of Friday.
TDP candidate Payyavula Keshav defeated YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Y. Visweswara Reddy by a margin of 2,132 votes.
The counting process was delayed as the EVMs and slips from VVPATs had to be counted.
There is a belief that whichever party wins the seat does not form the government, and the result only lends credit to it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor