TDP wrests Uravakonda from YSRCP

The TDP won the Uravakonda Assembly constituency in the district. It was the last result to be declared in the early hours of Friday.

TDP candidate Payyavula Keshav defeated YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Y. Visweswara Reddy by a margin of 2,132 votes.

The counting process was delayed as the EVMs and slips from VVPATs had to be counted.

There is a belief that whichever party wins the seat does not form the government, and the result only lends credit to it.