TDP workers targeted, casesfoisted, says Chinarajappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa has accused YSRCP of attacking TDP workers but booking cases against them. The victims of attacks were further harassed by foisting cases under pressure from the ruling party MLAs in a bid to demoralise TDP cadres, he said here on Tuesday. Even party MLAs who went to meetings were targeted, he alleged citing instances in Ongole and Srikakuam districts.

The former Home Minister was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of the District Coordination Committee.

The Chief Minister who was talking about justice to all should ensure that TDP workers were not targeted, he said.

The party would not be cowed down and stand by the workers and that was the reason leaders from other districts were also appointed in the district-level committees by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said. The former chief minister himself was visiting various districts where the attacks occurred to bolster the confidence of workers, Mr. Chinarajapappa said.

The party would take steps to improve the situation after the poll debacle and ready itself to the municipal corporation elections round the corner, he said.

TDP (Urban) president S.A. Rahaman was present at the press conference.

Mr. Chinarajappa later visited a private hospital to console Dasari Ganesh of Sabbavaram mandal who was injured in the alleged attack by YSRCP workers along with former minister Sujayakrishna Ranga Rao and Undi MLA Mantena Rama Raju, the other members of the three-member district-level committee.