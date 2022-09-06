TDP women leaders lay siege to Kodali Nani’s house; taken into custody

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tried to lay a siege to former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) house in the town on September 6, alleging that the latter made derogatory remarks against women.

Hundreds of TDP women activists thronged Kodali Nani’s house and raised slogans demanding action against him for allegedly making insulting comments against women.

When the police tried to stop them, the agitators entered into an argument with the police officers and staged a dharna on the main road causing traffic jam. Police tried in vain to pacify them and took a few protestors into custody.

The women activists alleged that the former Minister had insulted women in the State, and criticised the government for suppressing the protests by using police force.