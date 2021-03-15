TDP wins majority of seats in Tadipatri municipality

ANANTAPUR

15 March 2021 00:55 IST

Party keeps 18 newly-elected councillors along with the one of the CPI and an independent candidate at an undisclosed camp

The TDP that was in power in all the 11 urban local bodies in the district managed to win only from Tadipatri municipality.

Even as the YSRCP cadres celebrated the victory everywhere in the district, hectic political activity was on in Tadipatri with the TDP keeping its flock of 18 newly-elected councillors along with the one of the CPI and an independent candidate together at an undisclosed camp.

Former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy who won the 24th ward by a margin of 304 votes is being projected as the Chairperson candidate.

However, the YSRCP is confident of getting its candidate elected as chairperson with the help of ex-officio members.

TDP emerged victorious in 18 wards when compared to to the YSRCP’s 16.

Two of the 16 wards it won unanimously (22nd & 31st), while in the ward no.34, both the TDP and the YRSCP candidates got the same number of votes (917).

The spin of a coin decided the winner there and Pula Rupa of the YSRCP was declared winner against Sayyad Noorjahan of the TDP.

The YSRCP has one ex-officio member in Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and Anantapur MP Talari Rangiah. There are two other party MLCs —Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy and Pamidi Samanthakamani—but both have their votes registered in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits, hence they will not be eligible to be choosen as ex-officio members in Tadipatri. TDP MLC Deepak Reddy has his vote in Tadipatri, hence he can choose Tadipatri Municipality to be an ex-officio member.