TDP will win graduate MLC seat with thumping majority, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

February 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that the TDP graduate MLC candidate Vepeda Chiranjeevi Rao would win the seat with a thumping majority as the State government had failed to fill up vacancies and issue job notifications regularly.

Along with former Ministers Kondru Muralimohan, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and other leaders, he campaigned for the MLC candidate in the city.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Gajapathi Raju alleged that the YSRCP had no moral right to ask for votes as it had “ruined the education system with the closure of primary schools and removal of Telugu medium”.

Mr. Muralimohan said many students from poor families were unable to pursue higher studies due to the stopping of fee reimbursement scheme and scholarship facility for PG courses.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao said that Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao was the right candidate to be in the Upper House as he had served a lot for the cause of higher education in the State.