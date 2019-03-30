Andhra Pradesh

TDP will win 142 seats, says Kala Venkata Rao

Minister for Energy and TDP-AP president Kala Venkata Rao speaking to senior party leaders in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Friday.

‘YSRCP will remain opposition party, but with fewer MLAs’

Minister for Energy and TDP-AP president Kala Venkata Rao on Friday expressed confidence that the party would win at least 142 Assembly seats out of the 175 seats in the State in the forthcoming elections.

“The figure might even go up to 160 due to a strong positive wave that is sweeping the State in favour of the TDP,” Mr. Venkata Rao said, adding that people were happy with effective implementation of government schemes.

The Minister said that the party would focus on improving its base in A.P., though it had a good presence in Telangana and other States.

Speaking to The Hindu during his electioneering, Mr. Venkata Rao said that the YSRCP would continue to play the role of the Opposition, albeit with fewer MLAs this time.

