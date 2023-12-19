GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP will step up protest against illegal mining of quartz: Somireddy

December 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP activists point to the presence of gelatin sticks and other explosives lying unattended at the mines in Thatiparthi in Podakalur mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday, from where former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was arrested.

Former Agriculture Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy called out the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly ‘misusing’ the police force to break his ‘Sathyagraha Deeksha’ against the large scale illegal mining at Rustum Mica Mines in Podalakur mandal on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, he said that TDP would fight the issue politically and legally. He claimed that he was evicted from the protest site allegedly to facilitate the movement of more than 40 trucks and 16 earth movers as well as explosive material.

He further said that his letters to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Director of Mines and Geology, the Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) to book the alleged culprits had not been met with a positive response, even after he exposed a big dump of gelatine sticks and other explosive material at the site.

He was confused as to why the mining officials were allegedly not implementing a High Court order issued to illegal mining. The TDP on returning to power would take all necessary steps to prevent illegal mining of quartz at any cost, he asserted.

Meanwhile, TDP State unit official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy also condemned the ruling party for stalling the protest and challenged them to fight the TDP politically.

