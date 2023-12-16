TDP will secure zero seats: Sajjala

December 16, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has predicted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will face a debacle in the 2024 elections, and would secure zero seats. The TDP will not be able to win even from Kuppam, which is represented by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy exuded confidence that the YSRCP would bag all 175 seats as the people from all walks of life were happy with the transparent governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Naidu had no locus standi to comment on change of the YSRCP coordinators. In YSRCP, there was no difference between party and MLA posts. Why was Mr. Naidu pained at the change in coordinators of the YSRCP? The YSRCP would enter the election fray with a perfect team. The exercise was on to prepare a perfect team. For YSRCP, both MLA seats and party posts were important. The party leaders were apprised that they need not worry and their services would be recognised, he said.

The fact was that Mr. Naidu owed an explanation to the people regarding the constituencies from which his son and he would contest. How could Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh contest from Backward Classes (BC) seats? he asked.

The TDP president was in a imaginary world that he would come back to power in three months, and was saying that he would select the candidates who had popular support to contest in the elections. It seems he had forgotten that the people showed him his place in 2019 itself. It was necessary to recollect that Mr. Naidu changed his constituency from Chandragiri to Kuppam fearing defeat decades ago, he pointed out.

The people would not vote for Mr. Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan. They were mere guests of Andhra Pradesh, and were ineligible for hte State politics. While unprecedented development was taking place in A.P., Mr. Naidu stayed put in Telangana for 300 days in a year during the last four and half half years, he added.