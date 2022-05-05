TDP will return to power, says Naidu

‘People vexed with oppressive rule of YSRCP’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed the confidence that the party will return to power in 2024.

Mr. Naidu was addressing road shows organised as part of the party’s ‘Badude Badudu’ programme in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Stating that the YSRCP would be confined to a single digit in the next elections, he questioned why would the people give 175 seats to the ruling party when it had made their lives miserable.

Mr. Naidu said the people were vexed with the “unjust and oppressive rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

In April alone, there were 31 instances of atrocities against women in the State. Over 26 farmers had committed suicide, Mr. Naidu said. The youth were migrating to other States due to lack of industries and employment, he added.