TDP will return to power in 2024, say new in-charges

SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM

27 September 2020 23:46 IST

‘People fed up with the YSRCP government’

The TDP will storm back to power in the 2024 elections as people are fed up with the YSRCP government, according to the new in-charges of three parliamentary constituencies.

Thanking party president N. Chandrababu Naidu for appointing her in-charge of the Araku parliamentary constituency, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, who is also MLC, said on Sunday that she would strive to strengthen the party in the segment spread over Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.

“Unfortunately, the party could not win many seats in the tribal belt for various reasons. The tribal people and other downtrodden sections have now realised the TDP alone is committed to their welfare. The party will soon regain its glory and return to power in 2024,” Ms. Rani told The Hindu.

In-charge of the Srikakulam parliamentary constituency Kuna Ravikumar said he would activate all leaders and cadre to highlight the misdeeds of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency’s new in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna said the party had strong network in all the constituencies.

Mr. Nagarjuna, who was defeated by Botcha Satyanarayana (now Municipal Administration Minister) in Chepurupalli in the 2019 elections, hoped that the party would prove its strength in the local body elections.

Quits TDP

Meanwhile, former Cheepurupalli MLA Gadde Babu Rao quit the TDP saying that the leadership failed to recognise his services to the party.