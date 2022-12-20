TDP will return to its past glory in Vizianagaram with Chandrababu’s tour, says ex-minister Kondru

December 20, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former TDP Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Tuesday said that TDP would return to its former glory in Vizianagaram and the State since the YSRCP government failed to meet people’s expectations in the last three and a half years.

Mr. Muralimohan said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting and roadshow scheduled to be held in Rajam town on December 22 would further strengthen the party in the district.

After participating in the ‘Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki’ agitation, he held a high-level review meeting on the arrangements for Mr. Chandrababu’s tour in Rajam. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the State economy was severely hit due to the lack of a vision for the YSRCP government.

“Industrialists are not coming forward to set up industries in A.P. because of the lack of support from the State government. Amara Raja Group is expanding its business in Tamil Nadu and Telangana even though its origin is in A.P. The State’s rank in IT exports has fallen to the 15 th position. People of ages are forced to migrate to other States due to the lack of livelihood opportunities here,” he lamented.

“People are eagerly waiting for Chandrababu Naidu’s tour as they realise that A.P. could’ve seen fast growth had they elected him to power in the 2019 elections,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

Meanwhile, the senior party leaders, including former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, North Andhra Zonal Coordinator Buddha Venkanna, senior leader PVGR Naidu alias Ganababu and others, held a coordination meeting to arrange a rousing reception for Mr. Chandrababu at Rajam where he would start his three-day district tour.

They interacted with Baby Nayana, who is coordinating the arrangements for the tour in Bobbili on December 23.

Mr. Chandrababu will hold a meeting with farmers on December 24 and reach Vizianagaram, where he will participate in a road show from Venkateswara Theater Junction to Fort Junction and address a public meeting at the end of the roadshow.