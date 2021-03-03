Andhra Pradesh

‘TDP will reopen Anna Canteens’

The TDP is committed to reopening the Anna Canteens, a promise it has made in the manifesto for the municipal elections, according to the party State president K. Atchannaidu.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP government had closed all the 204 Anna Canteens after coming to power.

The government had cited corruption as the reason for the closure of canteens, but failed to prove its charges, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“The government is planning to sell these canteens to private persons,” he alleged.

“The TDP is going to win the elections and will fulfil the promise of providing a full meal to the poor for a nominal price of ₹5,” he said.

